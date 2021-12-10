Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. Milton Wright 68, North Harford 21
Catonsville 57, Owings Mills 52
Dulaney 55, Franklin 51
Dundalk 69, Towson 53
Fairfax Christian, Va. 64, New Hope Academy 63
Good Counsel 60, Pallotti 53
Hereford 48, Lansdowne 40
Linganore 54, Walkersville 47
Manchester Valley 43, Fallston 34
Mt. Hebron 48, Oakland Mills 43
New Town 64, Randallstown 50
Pikesville 72, Western STES 50
Queen Annes County 79, St. Peter and Paul 38
Salisbury 48, Salisbury Christian School 12
South River 64, Annapolis 41
St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 70, Bullis 58
Wicomico 61, Parkside 51
