Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 9:00 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. Milton Wright 68, North Harford 21

Catonsville 57, Owings Mills 52

Dulaney 55, Franklin 51

Dundalk 69, Towson 53

Fairfax Christian, Va. 64, New Hope Academy 63

Good Counsel 60, Pallotti 53

Hereford 48, Lansdowne 40

Linganore 54, Walkersville 47

Manchester Valley 43, Fallston 34

Mt. Hebron 48, Oakland Mills 43

New Town 64, Randallstown 50

Pikesville 72, Western STES 50

Queen Annes County 79, St. Peter and Paul 38

Salisbury 48, Salisbury Christian School 12

South River 64, Annapolis 41

St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 70, Bullis 58

Wicomico 61, Parkside 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

