Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 46, Virginia High 41
Auburn 38, Galax 25
Bassett 82, Gretna 17
Bethel 75, Denbigh 12
Briar Woods 58, Lightridge 23
Central – Wise 67, Eastside 53
Chancellor 55, Washington & Lee 23
Charlottesville 41, Western Albemarle 22
Deep Run 45, Mills Godwin 30
Gar-Field 59, Riverbend 40
George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Fort Chiswell 41
Glen Allen 69, Hermitage 37
Hampton 64, Warwick 43
Hampton Roads 56, Hampton Christian 33
Highland Springs 74, Varina 18
John Battle 51, J.I. Burton 44
King’s Fork High School 67, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 37
Lebanon 32, Castlewood 31
Marion 56, Chilhowie 36
Massaponax 60, Courtland 28
Matoaca 55, Prince George 29
Menchville 94, Kecoughtan 18
Norview 71, Norcom 16
Oscar Smith 72, Hickory 32
Park View-Sterling 33, Osbourn 26
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 57, Rye Cove 51
Portsmouth Christian 48, Banner Christian 18
Princess Anne 56, First Colonial 51
Rural Retreat 55, Grayson County 36
Salem-Va. Beach 62, Kellam 24
Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 35
Steward School 69, Fredericksburg Christian 58
Stuarts Draft 47, Nelson County 45
Tabb 46, Walsingham Academy 38
Thomas Walker 46, Pineville, Ky. 32
Turner Ashby 44, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38
Twin Springs 48, Council 12
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments