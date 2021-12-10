Friday’s Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
December 10, 2021
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 46, Virginia High 41

Auburn 38, Galax 25

Bassett 82, Gretna 17

Bethel 75, Denbigh 12

Briar Woods 58, Lightridge 23

Central – Wise 67, Eastside 53

Chancellor 55, Washington & Lee 23

Charlottesville 41, Western Albemarle 22

Deep Run 45, Mills Godwin 30

Gar-Field 59, Riverbend 40

George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Fort Chiswell 41

Glen Allen 69, Hermitage 37

Hampton 64, Warwick 43

Hampton Roads 56, Hampton Christian 33

Highland Springs 74, Varina 18

John Battle 51, J.I. Burton 44

King’s Fork High School 67, Archbishop Spalding, Md. 37

Lebanon 32, Castlewood 31

Marion 56, Chilhowie 36

Massaponax 60, Courtland 28

Matoaca 55, Prince George 29

Menchville 94, Kecoughtan 18

Norview 71, Norcom 16

Oscar Smith 72, Hickory 32

Park View-Sterling 33, Osbourn 26

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 57, Rye Cove 51

Portsmouth Christian 48, Banner Christian 18

Princess Anne 56, First Colonial 51

Rural Retreat 55, Grayson County 36

Salem-Va. Beach 62, Kellam 24

Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 35

Steward School 69, Fredericksburg Christian 58

Stuarts Draft 47, Nelson County 45

Tabb 46, Walsingham Academy 38

Thomas Walker 46, Pineville, Ky. 32

Turner Ashby 44, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38

Twin Springs 48, Council 12

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

