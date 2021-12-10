Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 57, William Fleming 47
Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 58, Sherando 49
Bethel 56, Denbigh 26
Briar Woods 74, Lightridge 38
Colgan 36, Osbourn 30
Fairfax Christian 64, New Hope Academy, Md. 63
Gar-Field 59, Riverbend 40
Gate City 57, Volunteer, Tenn. 56
Grassfield 70, Great Bridge 47
Hanover 60, Atlee 38
Hayfield 78, South County 74
Hopewell 63, Colonial Heights 36
James Monroe 82, Colonial Beach 30
Jamestown 82, Warhill 39
Kecoughtan 60, Menchville 55
Kempsville 52, Green Run 51
Loudoun County 79, Broad Run 54
Loudoun Valley 62, Heritage (Leesburg) 44
Marion 45, Chilhowie 23
Parry McCluer 68, Rockbridge County 45
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 67, Franklin County 40
Peninsula Catholic 68, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 65
Prince George 77, Dinwiddie 66
Princess Anne 61, First Colonial 49
Ridgeview 81, Twin Valley 31
Riverside 55, Rock Ridge 48
Rural Retreat 66, Eastern Montgomery 33
Salem-Va. Beach 70, Kellam 36
St. Annes-Belfield 70, Bullis, Md. 58
Sullivan East, Tenn. 81, Abingdon 60
Tabb 46, York 38
Tuscarora 58, Dominion 49
Union 51, Unicoi County, Tenn. 50
Western Albemarle 57, Charlottesville 47
Woodstock Central 41, Mountain View High School 30
