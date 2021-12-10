Friday’s Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 9:31 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 57, William Fleming 47

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 58, Sherando 49

Bethel 56, Denbigh 26

Briar Woods 74, Lightridge 38

Colgan 36, Osbourn 30

Fairfax Christian 64, New Hope Academy, Md. 63

Gar-Field 59, Riverbend 40

Gate City 57, Volunteer, Tenn. 56

Grassfield 70, Great Bridge 47

Hanover 60, Atlee 38

Hayfield 78, South County 74

Hopewell 63, Colonial Heights 36

James Monroe 82, Colonial Beach 30

Jamestown 82, Warhill 39

Kecoughtan 60, Menchville 55

Kempsville 52, Green Run 51

Loudoun County 79, Broad Run 54

Loudoun Valley 62, Heritage (Leesburg) 44

Marion 45, Chilhowie 23

Parry McCluer 68, Rockbridge County 45

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 67, Franklin County 40

Peninsula Catholic 68, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 65

Prince George 77, Dinwiddie 66

Princess Anne 61, First Colonial 49

Ridgeview 81, Twin Valley 31

Riverside 55, Rock Ridge 48

Rural Retreat 66, Eastern Montgomery 33

Salem-Va. Beach 70, Kellam 36

St. Annes-Belfield 70, Bullis, Md. 58

Sullivan East, Tenn. 81, Abingdon 60

Tabb 46, York 38

Tuscarora 58, Dominion 49

Union 51, Unicoi County, Tenn. 50

Western Albemarle 57, Charlottesville 47

Woodstock Central 41, Mountain View High School 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

