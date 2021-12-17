Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern Tech 33, Carver Arts & Tech 25
Fallston 58, Rosedale Baptist School 38
Franklin 47, Dundalk 13
Frederick Warriors 55, Mountain View Christian Academy, Va. 32
Gerstell Academy 61, Concordia Prep 25
Harwood Southern 66, Crofton 41
Liberty 66, Manchester Valley 56
Loch Raven 45, Kenwood 18
Patapsco 22, Baltimore Chesapeake 14
Pikesville 63, Randallstown 26
Richard Montgomery 56, Watkins Mill 11
Severna Park 41, Arundel 27
South River 48, North County 25
Springbrook 40, Blake 38
Suitland 64, Bladensburg 12
Westminster 44, South Carroll 28
