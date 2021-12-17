Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 17, 2021 8:47 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern Tech 33, Carver Arts & Tech 25

Fallston 58, Rosedale Baptist School 38

Franklin 47, Dundalk 13

Frederick Warriors 55, Mountain View Christian Academy, Va. 32

Gerstell Academy 61, Concordia Prep 25

Harwood Southern 66, Crofton 41

Liberty 66, Manchester Valley 56

Loch Raven 45, Kenwood 18

Patapsco 22, Baltimore Chesapeake 14

Pikesville 63, Randallstown 26

Richard Montgomery 56, Watkins Mill 11

Severna Park 41, Arundel 27

South River 48, North County 25

Springbrook 40, Blake 38

Suitland 64, Bladensburg 12

Westminster 44, South Carroll 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

