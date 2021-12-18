Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 47, Mazama 31
Bandon 56, Lost River 13
Benson 48, Wells 38
Central Linn 38, La Pine 23
Clackamas 55, Jesuit 32
Corvallis 39, Tualatin 32
Crater 60, Thurston 38
Damascus Christian 56, Grand View Christian 3
East Linn Christian 41, Riddle 13
Forest Grove 46, Ridgeview 43
Four Rivers Community School 31, Pine Eagle 24
Gervais 60, Yamhill-Carlton 42
Gold Beach 41, Bonanza 40
Harrisburg 42, Sweet Home 39
Ione/Arlington 52, Bickleton, Wash. 26
Jefferson PDX 69, Cleveland, Calif. 50
Klamath 44, Ontario 15
Klickwood, Wash. 35, Horizon Christian Hood River 17
Lakeridge 57, Crescent Valley 41
Lowell 47, Elkton 15
Madras 53, Banks 41
Myrtle Point 61, Illinois Valley 14
N. Clackamas Christian 30, Open Door 5
Nestucca 57, Mannahouse Christian 28
North Lake/Paisley 63, Gilchrist 8
Oakridge 57, Camas Valley 14
Portland Christian 58, Gaston 31
Riverdale 44, Valley Catholic 41
Sherman 27, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 24
Silverton 34, Sherwood 32
South Medford 67, Orangewood Academy, Calif. 58
Southridge 41, Nelson 32
Summit 51, South Eugene 34
Western Christian High School 43, Santiam 32
Willamette 50, Churchill 41
Yoncalla 43, Crow 22
13 Mile Shootout Tournament=
Faith Bible 52, Grant Union 31
Joseph 40, Prairie City 36
Bulldog Invitational=
Creswell 55, Monroe 27
Sutherlin 47, Siuslaw 9
Dayton Classic=
Willamina 69, Tillamook 18
Dayton Tournament=
Santiam Christian 64, Dayton 46
Taft 51, Perrydale 26
Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament=
Douglas 59, Pleasant Hill 42
Douglas Tournament=
North Valley 47, Cascade Christian 24
Heppner Tournament=
Heppner 36, Warrenton 29
Weston-McEwen 38, Irrigon 26
KSA Holiday Classic=
Berks Catholic, Pa. 49, Roosevelt 12
Nyssa Christmas Tournament=
Adrian 57, Riverstone International School, Idaho 14
Nyssa 57, Liberty Charter, Idaho 21
Regis Holiday Tournament=
Regis 69, Crosshill Christian 45
Waldport 38, Scio 36
Seaside Holiday Classic=
Astoria 38, Cottage Grove 22
Corbett 54, Seaside 30
South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=
Brookings-Harbor 37, Hidden Valley 35
Crook County 54, Redmond 37
Marshfield 48, North Bend 30
Philomath 49, Junction City 38
Tarkanian Classic=
Milwaukie 76, Somerset Academy – Losee, Nev. 20
Union Bobcat Classic=
Crane 53, Enterprise 27
Jordan Valley 47, Union 38
Powder Valley 42, Imbler 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.S. Lewis vs. Mapleton, ccd.
Gladstone vs. Tillamook, ccd.
Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Vernonia, ccd.
Prospect vs. Crosspoint Christian, ccd.
Stayton vs. St. Helens, ccd.
