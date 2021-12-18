Friday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 18, 2021 2:40 am
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade Christian 58, Klahowya 37

Castle Rock 54, Tenino 48

Central Kitsap 74, River Ridge 71

Central Valley 81, Cheney 77

Chiawana 86, Kennewick 62

Chief Leschi 74, North Beach 46

Cle Elum/Roslyn 68, Kittitas 48

Colville 52, St. George’s 41

Darrington 50, Concrete 41

Davis 68, Wenatchee 32

Deer Park 54, Riverside 30

East Valley (Yakima) 63, Prosser 60

Foster def. Highline, forfeit

Franklin Pierce 81, Enumclaw 61

Freeman 56, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 45

Gig Harbor 81, Capital 56

Grandview 67, Ellensburg 56

Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 68, Klickwood 32

Ilwaco 69, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 36

Kamiakin 96, Pasco 25

Kentwood 70, Port Angeles 68

King’s 64, The Northwest 44

La Center 72, Montesano 53

La Salle 76, Kiona-Benton 41

Liberty Christian 73, Touchet 22

Life Christian Academy 68, Charles Wright Academy 35

Mark Morris 80, Fort Vancouver 31

Medical Lake 71, Newport 29

Moses Lake 77, Eisenhower 44

Mt. Spokane 67, North Kitsap 65

North Central 68, Rogers (Spokane) 64

Oakesdale 51, Garfield-Palouse 26

Ocosta 55, South Bend 46

Okanogan 56, Brewster 51

Orcas Island 49, Friday Harbor 42

Oroville 46, Curlew 23

Pateros 39, Waterville-Mansfield 35

R.A. Long 80, Ridgefield 44

Rainier Beach 93, Chief Sealth 72

Riverside Christian 55, Entiat 32

Roosevelt 61, Ingraham 45

Seattle Christian 72, Chimacum 41

Tonasket 72, Manson 64

Tri-Cities Prep 51, River View 34

Wahluke 54, Connell 52

Walla Walla 90, Southridge 38

Washougal 43, Columbia River 42

Wellpinit 70, Inchelium 57

West Valley (Yakima) 70, Sunnyside 47

White Swan 55, Highland 42

Willapa Valley 86, Three Rivers Christian School 31

Woodland 70, Hockinson 48

Yakama Tribal 45, Sunnyside Christian 42

Zillah 82, Naches Valley 46

Seaside Holiday Classic=

Newport, Ore. 72, Rochester 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellarmine Prep vs. Olympia, ppd.

Bellevue vs. Liberty, ccd.

Eastlake vs. Issaquah, ccd.

Forks vs. Raymond, ppd.

Goldendale vs. Mabton, ccd.

Inglemoor vs. Woodinville, ccd.

Juanita vs. Mercer Island, ppd.

Lakes vs. Steilacoom, ccd.

Lincoln vs. Cleveland, ccd.

Lindbergh vs. Renton, ccd.

Mount Vernon Christian vs. Coupeville, ppd.

Newport-Bellevue vs. Mount Si, ccd.

Odessa vs. Harrington, ccd.

Orting vs. Clover Park, ppd.

Peninsula vs. Yelm, ppd.

Puyallup vs. Rogers (Puyallup), ppd.

Shelton vs. North Thurston, ccd.

South Kitsap vs. Graham-Kapowsin, ccd.

Sumner vs. Emerald Ridge, ccd.

Washington vs. Foss, ccd.

White River vs. Fife, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports News

