Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade Christian 58, Klahowya 37
Castle Rock 54, Tenino 48
Central Kitsap 74, River Ridge 71
Central Valley 81, Cheney 77
Chiawana 86, Kennewick 62
Chief Leschi 74, North Beach 46
Cle Elum/Roslyn 68, Kittitas 48
Colville 52, St. George’s 41
Darrington 50, Concrete 41
Davis 68, Wenatchee 32
Deer Park 54, Riverside 30
East Valley (Yakima) 63, Prosser 60
Foster def. Highline, forfeit
Franklin Pierce 81, Enumclaw 61
Freeman 56, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 45
Gig Harbor 81, Capital 56
Grandview 67, Ellensburg 56
Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 68, Klickwood 32
Ilwaco 69, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 36
Kamiakin 96, Pasco 25
Kentwood 70, Port Angeles 68
King’s 64, The Northwest 44
La Center 72, Montesano 53
La Salle 76, Kiona-Benton 41
Liberty Christian 73, Touchet 22
Life Christian Academy 68, Charles Wright Academy 35
Mark Morris 80, Fort Vancouver 31
Medical Lake 71, Newport 29
Moses Lake 77, Eisenhower 44
Mt. Spokane 67, North Kitsap 65
North Central 68, Rogers (Spokane) 64
Oakesdale 51, Garfield-Palouse 26
Ocosta 55, South Bend 46
Okanogan 56, Brewster 51
Orcas Island 49, Friday Harbor 42
Oroville 46, Curlew 23
Pateros 39, Waterville-Mansfield 35
R.A. Long 80, Ridgefield 44
Rainier Beach 93, Chief Sealth 72
Riverside Christian 55, Entiat 32
Roosevelt 61, Ingraham 45
Seattle Christian 72, Chimacum 41
Tonasket 72, Manson 64
Tri-Cities Prep 51, River View 34
Wahluke 54, Connell 52
Walla Walla 90, Southridge 38
Washougal 43, Columbia River 42
Wellpinit 70, Inchelium 57
West Valley (Yakima) 70, Sunnyside 47
White Swan 55, Highland 42
Willapa Valley 86, Three Rivers Christian School 31
Woodland 70, Hockinson 48
Yakama Tribal 45, Sunnyside Christian 42
Zillah 82, Naches Valley 46
Seaside Holiday Classic=
Newport, Ore. 72, Rochester 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellarmine Prep vs. Olympia, ppd.
Bellevue vs. Liberty, ccd.
Eastlake vs. Issaquah, ccd.
Forks vs. Raymond, ppd.
Goldendale vs. Mabton, ccd.
Inglemoor vs. Woodinville, ccd.
Juanita vs. Mercer Island, ppd.
Lakes vs. Steilacoom, ccd.
Lincoln vs. Cleveland, ccd.
Lindbergh vs. Renton, ccd.
Mount Vernon Christian vs. Coupeville, ppd.
Newport-Bellevue vs. Mount Si, ccd.
Odessa vs. Harrington, ccd.
Orting vs. Clover Park, ppd.
Peninsula vs. Yelm, ppd.
Puyallup vs. Rogers (Puyallup), ppd.
Shelton vs. North Thurston, ccd.
South Kitsap vs. Graham-Kapowsin, ccd.
Sumner vs. Emerald Ridge, ccd.
Washington vs. Foss, ccd.
White River vs. Fife, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
