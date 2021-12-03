Friday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier league
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yoel Yanqui on a contract.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded LHP Logan Lyle to Ogden (Pioneer League) for 1B David Maberry.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Samuel Adames, Michael Austin and Marcos Encarnacion on contracts.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Matt Bottcher on a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with INF Nick Ward on a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with INF Payton Robertson on a contract extension. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jose Diaz, Jason DiCochea, Sebastian Selway and INFs Jason DiCochea and Jackson Raper on contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Gary Clark to a remainder of the season contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OT Cedric Ogbuehi.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Quinn Nordin to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Kaden Smith and LB Trent Harris on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Carlton Davis III from injured reserve. Signed WR Breshad Perriman to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Vinni Lettieri and RW Buddy Robinson from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Malcolm Subban from Rochester (AHL). Loaned G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned D Olli Juolevi to Charlotte (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned F Akil Thomas to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Returned D Calen Addison to Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Laurent Dauphin and D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and LW Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned G Petr Mrazek to Toronto (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Ontario F Austin Wagner one game for an illegal check to the head in a game against Abbotsford on Dec. 1.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired D Alex Peters.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned F Stephen Harper to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Released D Bobby Russell from player tryout contract (PTO) and loaned to Greenville (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Cale Morris from Indy (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired D Juuso Valimaki.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Claimed G Lincoln Griffin off waivers. Acquired G Cole Kehler from Rapid City.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Marcus Ortiz.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Luke Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired G Joe Murdaca from Cincinnati.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed G Eloy Room to a one-year contract with an option for 2024.
|United Soccer League
USL LEAGUE TWO — Announced AC Houston Sur as a new member for the 2022 season.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed MF Allie Long to a two-year contract.
|COLLEGE
ETSU — Named David Lilly head men’s soccer coach.
XAVIER (NO) — Named Clayton Simmons associate athletics director.
