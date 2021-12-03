Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Frontier league

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Yoel Yanqui on a contract.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded LHP Logan Lyle to Ogden (Pioneer League) for 1B David Maberry.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Samuel Adames, Michael Austin and Marcos Encarnacion on contracts.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Matt Bottcher on a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with INF Nick Ward on a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with INF Payton Robertson on a contract extension. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jose Diaz, Jason DiCochea, Sebastian Selway and INFs Jason DiCochea and Jackson Raper on contracts.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Gary Clark to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OT Cedric Ogbuehi.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Quinn Nordin to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Kaden Smith and LB Trent Harris on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Carlton Davis III from injured reserve. Signed WR Breshad Perriman to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Vinni Lettieri and RW Buddy Robinson from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Malcolm Subban from Rochester (AHL). Loaned G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned D Olli Juolevi to Charlotte (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned F Akil Thomas to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned D Calen Addison to Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Laurent Dauphin and D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and LW Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned G Petr Mrazek to Toronto (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Ontario F Austin Wagner one game for an illegal check to the head in a game against Abbotsford on Dec. 1.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired D Alex Peters.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned F Stephen Harper to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Released D Bobby Russell from player tryout contract (PTO) and loaned to Greenville (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Cale Morris from Indy (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired D Juuso Valimaki.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Claimed G Lincoln Griffin off waivers. Acquired G Cole Kehler from Rapid City.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Marcus Ortiz.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Luke Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired G Joe Murdaca from Cincinnati.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed G Eloy Room to a one-year contract with an option for 2024.

United Soccer League

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — OKC Energy takes one-year hiatus from USL Championship play due to stadium renovations.

USL LEAGUE TWO — Announced AC Houston Sur as a new member for the 2022 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed MF Allie Long to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named David Lilly head men’s soccer coach.

XAVIER (NO) — Named Clayton Simmons associate athletics director.

