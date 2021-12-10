Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Nick Kenney to director of medical administration, Kyle Turner to head athletic trainer, Chris DeLucia to assistant athletic trainer and Jeff Blum to rehab coordinator. Named Dave Iannicca manual tissue therapist/second assistant athletic trainer.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Hank Conger first base/catching coach, Tommy Watkins third base coach and Tony Diaz assistant bench coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis F Dillon Brooks an undisclosed amount for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection in a game against Dallas on Dec. 8. Fined Washington F Kyle Kuzma an undisclosed amount for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan during a game against Detroit on Dec. 8.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Alfonzo McKinnie to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Bruce Irvin to the active roster. Placed LB Cassius Marsh on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Mike Boone and DB P.J. Locke on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Jamaal Williams and S Tracy Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB De’Vondre Campbell from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Joe Fortson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed WR Kenny Stills.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Jeff Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Linden Stephens and WR Tyler Vaughns to the practice squad. Released P Drue Chrisman and LS Rex Sunahara from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LS Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Richard Sherman from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jacob MacDonald from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Luke Witkowski to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Jonathan Bernier on injured reserve. Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica (AHL). Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic from Utica (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Jarred Tinordi to Hartford (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Zachary Emond from San Jose (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Eric Williams from Norfolk (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Josh Dickinson and D Randy Gazzola to player tryout contracts (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled C James Sanchez from Jacksonville (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Ryan Bednard from South Carolina (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Patrick Holway to a player tryout contract (PTO).

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired D Alec Rauhauser.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Acquired LW Shaw Boomhower and C Nick Hutchison.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Utah F Brian Bowen for one game and fined an undsiclosed amount for boarding in a game against Tulsa on Dec. 9. Suspended LW Shaw Boomhower for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for previously being put on notice following a previous suspension in a game against Cincinnati on Dec. 8.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned F Ryan Smith to Springfield (AHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Zach White to a standard player contract.

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired G Joe Spagnoli as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned D Matt Foley to San Jose (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Ryan Cloonan and D Robert Roche to standard player contracts. Acquired G Brian Wilson. Loaned G Corbin Kaczperski to Utica (AHL).

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Signed D Sarah Gorden.

United States League

USL — Announced Patuxent Football Athletics as a new member of USL W League and USL League Two for the 2022 season. Announced Blackwatch Rush new member of USL League Two for the 2022 season. Announced approval of a new ownership group for Austin Bold FC.

USL Championship

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Announced the resdignation of head coach John Wolyniec.

COLLEGE

FLAGLER — Named Brad Sain director of sports medicine.

