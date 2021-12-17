Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Jaci Brown senior vice president, content & connunications.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Craig Hughner director, media relations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LT Dion Dawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Michael Joseph to the practice squad. Activated OL Elijah Wilkinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB John Brannon to the practice squad. Released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed T Tremayne Anchrum, G Bobby Evans, DBs Jake Gervase, Kareen Orr, Antoine Brooks, LBs Von Miller, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Greg to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RBs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Taylor Heinicke, RB Wendell Smallwood and DE Daniel Wise on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad.

Hockey National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL). Returned D Justin Barron and LW Mikhail Maltsev to Colorado.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Riley Tufte and D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Sent RW Klim Kostin to Springfield on a conditioning loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Ended C Jason Spezza suspension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled C Noah Carson from Norfolk (ECHL) and C Stephen Harper from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from a player tryout contract (PTO).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Ryan Bednard and D Jordan Subban from South Carolina (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled C Robert Carpenter, D Jake McLaughlin and RW Zach Solow from Florida (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Signed D Michael Prapavessis to a player tryout contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Gordie Green and D Riley McCourt. Returned RW Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Acquired G Bailey Brkin.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Signed Ds Damien Chrcek and Jeremy Dehner to standard player contracts.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Returned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Jake Gaudet to Cleveland (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Sean Leonard and F Aaron Huffnagle to standard player contracts.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Ben Boukal to a standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired G Dylan Castanheira from Inter Miami CF in exchange for MF Mo Adams.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed MF Daniel Edelman to a two-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed MF Mauricio Pereyra to a one-year contract.

USL Championship

LA GALAXAY II — Announced head coach Junior Gonzalez is departing to become assistant coach with Chicago Fire FC (MLS).

USL W League

INDY ELEVEN — Named Matt Williams assistant coach.

