Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Jaci Brown senior vice president, content & connunications.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Craig Hughner director, media relations.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LT Dion Dawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Michael Joseph to the practice squad. Activated OL Elijah Wilkinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB John Brannon to the practice squad. Released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed T Tremayne Anchrum, G Bobby Evans, DBs Jake Gervase, Kareen Orr, Antoine Brooks, LBs Von Miller, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Greg to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RBs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Taylor Heinicke, RB Wendell Smallwood and DE Daniel Wise on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad.
|Hockey
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL). Returned D Justin Barron and LW Mikhail Maltsev to Colorado.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Riley Tufte and D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Sent RW Klim Kostin to Springfield on a conditioning loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Ended C Jason Spezza suspension.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Hershey (AHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled C Noah Carson from Norfolk (ECHL) and C Stephen Harper from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from a player tryout contract (PTO).
HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Ryan Bednard and D Jordan Subban from South Carolina (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled C Robert Carpenter, D Jake McLaughlin and RW Zach Solow from Florida (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Signed D Michael Prapavessis to a player tryout contract (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Gordie Green and D Riley McCourt. Returned RW Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Acquired G Bailey Brkin.
FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Signed Ds Damien Chrcek and Jeremy Dehner to standard player contracts.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Returned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL).
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Jake Gaudet to Cleveland (AHL).
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Sean Leonard and F Aaron Huffnagle to standard player contracts.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Ben Boukal to a standard player contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired G Dylan Castanheira from Inter Miami CF in exchange for MF Mo Adams.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed MF Daniel Edelman to a two-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed MF Mauricio Pereyra to a one-year contract.
LA GALAXAY II — Announced head coach Junior Gonzalez is departing to become assistant coach with Chicago Fire FC (MLS).
INDY ELEVEN — Named Matt Williams assistant coach.
