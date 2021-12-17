Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Jaci Brown senior vice president, content & connunications.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Justin Ferell.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF/OF Jackson Dvorak and OF Milton Smith Jr.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Craig Hughner director, media relations.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed Fs Admiral Schofield, Aleem Ford, B.J. Johnson and G Hassani Gravett to 10-day contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted LB Joe Walker from the practice squad to the active roster.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WR Jaylon Moore on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LT Dion Dawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Michael Joseph to the practice squad. Activated OL Elijah Wilkinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Andy Dalton and DB Duke Shelley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB John Brannon to the practice squad. Released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Anthony Walker Jr. from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed Ss Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., LBs Tony Fields II, Jacob Phillips, Mack Wilson, CB A.J. Green, RB Kareem Hunt and QB Case Keenum on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QBs Kyle Lauletta and Jacob Dolegala..

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Cedrick Wilson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve. Promoted TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated LB Tavante Beckett from the practice squad resesrve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed G Justin McCray on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Gehrig Dieter on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed T Tremayne Anchrum, Gs Bobby Evans, Jamil Demby, DBs Jake Gervase, Kareen Orr, Antoine Brooks, Grant Haley, LBs Von Miller, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Troy Reeder, Justin Lawler, Christian Rozeboom and TE Tyler Higbee on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Greg Stroman to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RBs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated RB Mark Ingram from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Jaylon Smith to the practice squad. Promoted DT David Moa from the pratice squad to the active roster. Placed DB J.R. Reed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Natrell Jamerson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Taylor Heinicke, RB Wendell Smallwood and DE Daniel Wise on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad. Activated C Keith Ismael from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hockey National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL). Returned D Justin Barron and LW Mikhail Maltsev to Colorado.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Riley Tufte and D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned Ds Matt Kiersted, Chase Priske and RW Cole Schwindt to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Ds Jacob Moverare and Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Sent RW Klim Kostin to Springfield on a conditioning loan.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Named Mark Pitts chief operating officer. Waived D Fredrik Claesson.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Ended C Jason Spezza suspension.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled C Noah Carson from Norfolk (ECHL) and C Stephen Harper from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from a player tryout contract (PTO).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Ryan Bednard and D Jordan Subban from South Carolina (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled C Robert Carpenter, D Jake McLaughlin and RW Zach Solow from Florida (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Signed D Michael Prapavessis to a player tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Jeremy Brodeur.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Assigned F Lukas Craggs to Cincinnati (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired RW Gordie Green and D Riley McCourt. Returned RW Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Signed G Bailey Brkin, D Christopher Lijdsman and LW Peter MacArthur to player tryout contracts.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F D-Jay Jerome.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Matt Harrington and D Aaron Ryback to standard player contracts.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed F Gianluca Esteves on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed Ds Damien Chrcek and Jeremy Dehner to standard player contracts. Placed G Cam Johnson on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Returned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL). Acquired G Kevin Zion as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated F Shawn Boudrias from reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Cooper Jones from reserve. Loaned D Darren Brady to Abbotsford (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Placed F Liam Folkes on injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Fedor Gordeev from the commissioner’s exempt list.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Jake Gaudet to Cleveland (AHL). Placed F Matt Iacopelli on reserve. Placed F Greg Betzold on injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Released D s Jake Cass and Anthony D’Amours. Activated G Zachary Bouthillier from injured reserve. Activated F Mathew Santos from reserve. Placed D Marc-Olivier Duquette and F Keltrie Jeri-Leon on the commissioner’s exempt list.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Sean Leonard and F Aaron Huffnagle to standard player contracts.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired G Tom Hodges as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated D Andrew McLean from injured reserve. Activated F Jake Transit from reserve. Placed Fs Tristin Langan, Steenn Pasichnuk, Dylan Fitze, Ian Parker, Canon Pieper, Jackson Keane and G Brad Barone on the commissioner’s exempt list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Ben Boukal to a standard player contract. Activated F Jake Coleman from injured reserve. Activated G Hunter Shepherd from reserve. Placed F Nicholas Blachmann on the commissioner’s exempt list.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brandon Hawkins from injured reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Hayden Shaw from reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Garrett metcalf from reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Claimed F Chris Ordoobadi from Norfolk. Suspended D Clint Filbrandt.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired G Dylan Castanheira from Inter Miami CF in exchange for MF Mo Adams.

AUSTIN FC — Re-signed MF Jared Stroud to a one-year contract with an option in 2023.

FC DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Tafari to a three-year contract with options for 2025 and 2026.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed MF Daniel Edelman to a two-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed MF Mauricio Pereyra to a one-year contract.

USL Championship

LA GALAXAY II — Announced head coach Junior Gonzalez is departing to become assistant coach with Chicago Fire FC (MLS).

USL W League

INDY ELEVEN — Named Matt Williams assistant coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.