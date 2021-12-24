Friday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated S Chuck Clark, OL Trystan Colon and RB Nate McCrary from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Bobby Hart from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Isaiah Hodgins and OL Bobby Hart from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed P Jamie Gillan and WR Austin Proehl to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DT Bilal Nichols from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR Mike Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated CB A.J. Green, QBs Case Keenum, Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed K Chase McLaughlin and DT Jordan Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted K Chris Naggar, Ss Adrian Colbert, Jovante Moffatt, G Hjalte Froholdt, DEs Joe Jackson, Curtis Weaver, CB Herb Miller and QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated TE Ross Travis from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Tedric Thompson on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Jourdan Lewis and WR Simi Fehoko on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Javon Patterson and LB Pita Taumoepenu to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated DL Kenny Clark from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Chauncey Rivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted T/G Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Ty Summers and WR Malik Taylor on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed G Quentin Nelson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DE Josh Allen, WR Laviska Shenault Jr., and OL Ben Bartch on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed P Tommy Townsend on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed Ps Joseph Charlton and Johnny Townsend and promoted Johnny Townsend from the practice squad to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DL Dustin Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated S Jordan Fuller and TE Tyler Higbee from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated RB Buddy Howell to return from injured reserve to practice.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR TommyLee Lewis and C Cameron Tom from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated RB Gerrid Doaks from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed C Spencer Pulley to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed C Mason Cole on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed RB Rhamondre Stevenson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB Blake Bortles. Placed RT Ryan Ramczyk, LB Demario Davis, RB Dwayne Washington and S J.T. Gray on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DB J.R. Reed and LB Oshane Ximines from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated C Jonotthan Harrison on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated CB Justin Hardee,LB Blake Cashman and WR Jeff Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Ryan Griffin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated LG Landon Dickerson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated DT Montravius Adams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Isaiah Buggs on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve and WR Justin Watson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated RB Travis Homer from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OL Pier-Olivier Lestage from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Dez Fitzpatrick from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Jamal Carter from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T Taylor Lewan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated QB Kyle Allen, S Kam Curl, LB Milo Eifler and CB Kendall Fuller from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Landon Collins and DE Daniel Wise on injured reserve. Placed S Deshazor Everett on the non-football injury list. Placed DE Nate Orchard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DT Akeem Spence.

HOCKEY American Hockey league

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned D Gordi Myer and Josh Dickinson to Toledo (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed Fs Nathan Ouellete and Alexandre Goulet.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F Kyle Topping on commisioner’s exempt list.

READING ROYALS — Placed F Brayden Low on commisioner’s exempt list.

