Friday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed Gs Theo Pinson, Brandon Goodwin and F Marquese Chriss to 10-day contracts.
MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Chris Silva, Gs Mario Chalmers and Nik Stauskas to 10-day contracts.
PHOENIX — Signed F Paris Bass to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Sean Harlow from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DL Tyeler Davison from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Rick Leonard.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Jaycee Horn and TE Tommy Tremble on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Brandon Zylstra and S Kenny robinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DT Akiem Hicks from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR Trenton Irwin and CB Trae Waynes on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR Jerry Jeudy, OLBs Jonathan Cooper and Bradley Chubb on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated S Jahleel Addae and RB Marlon Mack from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DE/OLB Josh Allen, RB Travis Etienne Jr., TE Luke Farrell, LBs Myles Jack, Damien Wilson and WR Laviska Shenault Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL D.J. Fluker to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated G Solomon Kindley and WR Albert Wilson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed QB Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB Sean Mannion and T Rashod Hill from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Joe Schobert and DL Chris Wormley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Daniel Archibong on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Mike Evans from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed P Bradley Pinion on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad. Placed RB Antonio Gibson and G Ereck Flowers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Khaleke Hudson to return from injured reserve to practice.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D John Moore from Providence (AHL) to the taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Returned G Dustin Wolf to Stockton (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Matt Kiersted from Charlotte (AHL) to the taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Jacob Moverare and F Vladimir Tkachev to Ontario (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Jaycob Megna from San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned D Chad Krys to Toronto (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Cole Perfetti from Manitoba (AHL) to the taxi squad.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned F Noah Corson to Norfolk (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed D Blake Thompson to a player try-out contract (PTO).
LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired G Louis-Philip Guindon.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned C Ian McKinnon to Maine (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed D Wyatt Ege.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Michael Krutil from Czechia (WJC).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Brent Gates Jr. and RW Sean Josling to player try-out contracts (PTO).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed G Brian Wilson to a player try-out contract (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned RW Jeremy McKenna, DS Matteo Pietronio, Brennan Kapcheck, and Riley McCourt to Newfoundland (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released D Quinn Wicheres from a player try-out contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled Fs Tyler Irvine and Sameul Laberge from Adirondack (ECHL).
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Matias Cleland. Released G Trevor Babin as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Dylan Pasco as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Nick DeVito.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Derek Whitmore.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed D Evan Neugold.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed G Austin Lotz.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired G Dan Herman as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired G Marc-Antoine Gelinas, Fs Nicolas Lariviere, Samuel Blier, Simon-Claude Blackburn, Ds Gabriel Verpaelst and Mathieu Brisebois.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Justin Duncan as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Matt Calas as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Connor Leen, Beau Starett, Matthew Gaudreau, Justin Selman, Ds R.J. Burns and Garrett Gallagher.
