Friday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed Gs Theo Pinson, Brandon Goodwin and F Marquese Chriss to 10-day contracts.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Chris Silva, Gs Mario Chalmers and Nik Stauskas to 10-day contracts.

PHOENIX — Signed F Paris Bass to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Sean Harlow from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DL Tyeler Davison from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Rick Leonard.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Jaycee Horn and TE Tommy Tremble on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Brandon Zylstra and S Kenny robinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DT Akiem Hicks from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR Trenton Irwin and CB Trae Waynes on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR Jerry Jeudy, OLBs Jonathan Cooper and Bradley Chubb on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated S Jahleel Addae and RB Marlon Mack from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DE/OLB Josh Allen, RB Travis Etienne Jr., TE Luke Farrell, LBs Myles Jack, Damien Wilson and WR Laviska Shenault Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL D.J. Fluker to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated G Solomon Kindley and WR Albert Wilson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed QB Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB Sean Mannion and T Rashod Hill from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Joe Schobert and DL Chris Wormley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Daniel Archibong on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Mike Evans from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed P Bradley Pinion on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad. Placed RB Antonio Gibson and G Ereck Flowers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Khaleke Hudson to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D John Moore from Providence (AHL) to the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Returned G Dustin Wolf to Stockton (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Matt Kiersted from Charlotte (AHL) to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Jacob Moverare and F Vladimir Tkachev to Ontario (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Jaycob Megna from San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned D Chad Krys to Toronto (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Cole Perfetti from Manitoba (AHL) to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned F Noah Corson to Norfolk (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed D Blake Thompson to a player try-out contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired G Louis-Philip Guindon.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned C Ian McKinnon to Maine (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed D Wyatt Ege.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Michael Krutil from Czechia (WJC).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Brent Gates Jr. and RW Sean Josling to player try-out contracts (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed G Brian Wilson to a player try-out contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned RW Jeremy McKenna, DS Matteo Pietronio, Brennan Kapcheck, and Riley McCourt to Newfoundland (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released D Quinn Wicheres from a player try-out contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled Fs Tyler Irvine and Sameul Laberge from Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Matias Cleland. Released G Trevor Babin as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Dylan Pasco as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Nick DeVito.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Derek Whitmore.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed D Evan Neugold.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed G Austin Lotz.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired G Dan Herman as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired G Marc-Antoine Gelinas, Fs Nicolas Lariviere, Samuel Blier, Simon-Claude Blackburn, Ds Gabriel Verpaelst and Mathieu Brisebois.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Justin Duncan as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Matt Calas as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Connor Leen, Beau Starett, Matthew Gaudreau, Justin Selman, Ds R.J. Burns and Garrett Gallagher.

