Friday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Theo Pinson and F Marquese Chriss to 10-day contracts.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Jaysean Paige to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Ahmed Caver to a 10-day contract.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Chris Silva, Gs Mario Chalmers and Nik Stauskas to 10-day contracts.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed Gs Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to 10-day contracts.

PHOENIX — Signed F Paris Bass to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Sean Harlow from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DL Tyeler Davison from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Rick Leonard.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL David Sharpe to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Tre’Davious White from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Jaycee Horn and TE Tommy Tremble on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Brandon Zylstra and S Kenny Robinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DT Akiem Hicks from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed WR Trenton Irwin and CB Trae Waynes on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed RB John Kelly on the practice squad injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Keanu Neal and DT Quinton Bohanna on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR Jerry Jeudy, DL McTelvin Agim, ILB Baron Browning, OLBs Jonathan Cooper and Bradley Chubb on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Damarea Crockett, OLB Pita Taumoepenu, WRs Seth Williams and Travis Fulgham from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DB Rojesterman Farris and DL Carlo Kemp to the practice squad. Activated OT Drew Himmelman and LB Barrington Wade from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated S Henry Black, LB Tipa Galeal, CBs Shemar Jean-Charles and Kevin King from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed K J.J. Molson and LB Ray Wilborn on the practice squad reserve/COVID-list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DT Xavier Williams. Activated DL Maliek Collins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Antony Auclair and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated S Jahleel Addae and RB Marlon Mack from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LS Kyle Nelson to the practice squad. Released DT Da’Shawn Hand from the practice squad. Placed LS Luke Rhodes on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DE/OLB Josh Allen, RB Travis Etienne Jr., TE Luke Farrell, LBs Myles Jack, Damien Wilson and WR Laviska Shenault Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL D.J. Fluker and S Bradley McDougal to the practice squad. Placed CB Shaquill Griffin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed P J.K. Scott to the active roster.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated QB Marcus Mariota and LB K.J. Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed TE Jared Cook and LB Damon Lloyd on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated G Solomon Kindley, WRs Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed QB Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB Sean Mannion and T Rashod Hill from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Deonte Harty, RB Dwayne Washington, T Jerald Hawkins and CB Kei’Varae Russell from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed C Cohl Cabral to the practice squad. Placed WR Chase Hansen, CB Dylan Mabin and TE Ethan Wolf on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR KeeSean Johnson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Joe Schobert and DL Chris Wormley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Daniel Archibong on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted QB Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad to the active roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated DL L.J. Collier from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Mike Evans from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed P Bradley Pinion on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad. Placed RB Antonio Gibson and G Ereck Flowers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Khaleke Hudson to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Vinni Lettieri to the taxi squad.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D John Moore from Providence (AHL) to the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Returned G Dustin Wolf to Stockton (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed G Cale Morris to a one-year, two-way contract and designated for assignment with the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Matt Kiersted from Charlotte (AHL) to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Jacob Moverare and F Vladimir Tkachev to Ontario (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Jaycob Megna from San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned D Chad Krys to Toronto (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Logan Thompson to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Lucas Johansen to the taxi squad. Designated D Alexander Alexeyev for assignment with the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Cole Perfetti from Manitoba (AHL) to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned F Noah Corson to Norfolk (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed D Blake Thompson to a player try-out contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired G Louis-Philip Guindon.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Returned F Nick Pastujov to Kansas City (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned C Ian McKinnon to Maine (ECHL). Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed D Wyatt Ege.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Michael Krutil from Czechia (WJC). Reassigned D Jacob LeGuerrier and F Riley McKay to Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed F Brent Gates Jr. and RW Sean Josling to player try-out contracts (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed G Brian Wilson to a player try-out contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned RW Jeremy McKenna, DS Matteo Pietronio, Brennan Kapcheck, and Riley McCourt to Newfoundland (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released D Quinn Wicheres from a player try-out contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled Fs Tyler Irvine and Sameul Laberge from Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Matias Cleland. Released G Trevor Babin as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Dylan Pasco as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Zach Hall on reserve. Placed D Darian Skeoch on injured reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Tim Davison from the commissioner’s exempt list.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Graeme Brown, Acquired G Evan Moyse as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Activated D Samuel Hunter from injured reserve. Activated F Yushiroh Hirano from reserve. Placed F Scott Kirton on reserve. Placed F Luigi Caporusso on the commissioner’s exempt list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Marvin Degon and F Nolan Sheeran.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Connor Jones from injured reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABITS — Acquired G Jack Spaulding as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Placed G Evan Fitzpatrick, D Jake Cass and F Shawn Cameron on the commissioner’s exempt list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed Fs Nick DeVito and Jeremy Yablonski.

INDY FUEL — Placed D pavel Vorobei on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Derek Whitmore. Activated F Zach Remers from the commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Ben Sokay from reserve. Loaned D Jake Linhart and F Kris Bennett to Iowa (AHL).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Greg Betzold from injured reserve. Activated F Denis Smirnov and D Cody Corbett from reserve. Placed F Kyle Blaney and D Tyler Rockwell on the commissioner’s exempt list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Dillon Kelley. Released G Mario Vrab as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired D Zach Malatesta from Indy. Activated D Connor Doherty from the commissioner’s exempt list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed D Evan Neugold and F C.J. Hayes. Placed F Nathan Ouellet and D James Melindy on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed G Austin Lotz. Placed Fs Matt Carey, Chase Long and D Samuel Thibault on the commissioner’s exempt list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Dan Herman as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired G Justin Duncan as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

READING ROYALS — Signed D Garrett McFadden.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Connor Walters and F Austin McIlmurray from reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired G Marc-Antoine Gelinas, Fs Nicolas Lariviere, Samuel Blier, Simon-Claude Blackburn, Ds Gabriel Verpaelst and Mathieu Brisebois.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Trevor Boardway as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Activated F Jordan Ernst from reserve. Placed F Alex Kromm on reserve. Placed G Daniel Mannella on the commissioner’s exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Justin Duncan as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Brady Devries as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Matt Calas as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired G Lucas Renard as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Released G Ky Nixon as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Connor Leen, Beau Starett, Matthew Gaudreau, Justin Selman, Ds R.J. Burns and Garrett Gallagher. Activated D John Furgele and F Tommy Besinger from the commissioner’s exempt list.

