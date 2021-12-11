On Air: This Just In!
Fuller lifts South Dakota over N. Arizona 76-71 in OT

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 7:54 pm
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Xavier Fuller had 20 points as South Dakota made 12 of 15 free throws in overtime and narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 76-71 on Saturday.

Mason Archambault had 18 points and 10 rebounds for South Dakota (6-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tasos Kamateros added 10 points. Hunter Goodrick had 10 rebounds and five assists.

Jalen Cone scored a career-high 33 points for the Lumberjacks (4-6), including a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime. Nik Mains added 13 points and eight rebounds. Carson Towt had 7 points, 18 rebounds and five assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

