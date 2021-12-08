Fulmer taken by Dodgers’ minor league team from Reds

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 3:53 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A team at Oklahoma selected right-hander Carson Fulmer from Cincinnati on Wednesday with the 39th and final pick of the Triple-A phase of Major League Baseball’s annual draft of unprotected players.

The major league phase of the Rule 5 draft was postponed because of MLB’s lockout of the players’ association, which started last week following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement.

The Triple-A phase involved players left off 38-man Triple-A rosters. Players had to be protected if they signed initially in 2017 or 2018, the year depending on the player’s age when he signed and whether he played college baseball.

A club selecting a player must pay $24,500 to the former team. The player can be assigned to any level.

Fulmer, 27, has spent parts of six seasons in the major leagues. He had a 6.66 ERA in 20 relief appearances for Cincinnati during the first two months of last season, was assigned outright to Triple-A Louisville on May 24 and finished 1-5 with a 4.61 ERA in two starts and 35 relief appearances for the Bats.

Right-hander Nolan Hoffman was selected by Baltimore from Seattle as the top pick, Pittsburgh took left-hander Zach Matson from Colorado with the second selection and Washington selected second baseman Andrew Young from Arizona with the third.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

