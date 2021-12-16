Funk, Bucknell host La Salle

La Salle (5-4) vs. Bucknell (2-8)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Josh Nickelberry and La Salle will battle Andrew Funk and Bucknell. The junior Nickelberry is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. Funk, a senior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Funk has put up 17.9 points and 4.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Bison. Xander Rice is also a big contributor, accounting for 12.1 points per game. The Explorers are led by Nickelberry, who is averaging 13.1 points.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Nickelberry has connected on 37.7 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Explorers. Bucknell has 47 assists on 73 field goals (64.4 percent) across its previous three contests while La Salle has assists on 53 of 93 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.6 points per game.

