Furman 73, Appalachian St. 65

APPALACHIAN ST. (5-5)
Almonacy 3-14 2-2 10, Delph 7-18 0-0 17, Eads 1-5 0-0 2, Forrest 6-14 4-5 17, Gregory 3-4 1-4 7, Lewis 5-8 2-3 12, Duhart 0-0 0-0 0, Huntley 0-0 0-0 0, Mantis 0-0 0-0 0, Harcum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 9-14 65.
FURMAN (7-3)
Slawson 8-13 0-1 16, Bothwell 6-9 1-2 16, Foster 2-4 4-4 8, Garrison 2-7 2-2 8, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Hien 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 2-5 1-1 6, Repass 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 9-12 73.
Halftime_Furman 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 6-25 (Delph 3-8, Almonacy 2-8, Forrest 1-6, Eads 0-3), Furman 8-25 (Bothwell 3-6, Garrison 2-4, Williams 1-3, Hunter 1-4, Anderson 1-5, Foster 0-1, Slawson 0-2). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 36 (Delph 10), Furman 32 (Foster 9). Assists_Appalachian St. 13 (Gregory 4), Furman 21 (Hunter 6). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 13, Furman 16. A_1,978 (4,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments