Furman 81, Samford 49

SAMFORD (10-3)

Marshall 1-2 0-0 3, Tryon 2-4 0-1 4, Cardet 3-11 2-2 8, Rillie 1-6 0-0 3, Staton-McCray 2-7 1-2 5, Campbell 5-15 4-6 15, Richey 1-6 0-0 3, Dye 3-6 2-2 8, Maitre 0-0 0-0 0, A.Smith 0-4 0-1 0. Totals 18-61 9-14 49.

FURMAN (9-5)

Hughey 3-5 0-0 6, Slawson 3-8 6-7 12, Bothwell 5-10 5-6 18, Garrison 4-8 0-0 11, Hunter 3-10 1-2 10, Anderson 5-10 0-0 14, Foster 1-4 1-2 3, Hien 3-5 1-2 7, Pugh 0-4 0-0 0, Pegues 0-2 0-0 0, Swanson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 14-19 81.

Halftime_Furman 48-21. 3-Point Goals_Samford 4-26 (Marshall 1-1, Campbell 1-6, Richey 1-6, Rillie 1-6, A.Smith 0-1, Tryon 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2, Cardet 0-3), Furman 13-39 (Anderson 4-8, Garrison 3-5, Bothwell 3-6, Hunter 3-10, Hughey 0-1, Slawson 0-1, Foster 0-2, Pegues 0-2, Pugh 0-4). Rebounds_Samford 34 (Cardet 7), Furman 44 (Slawson 10). Assists_Samford 5 (Rillie 2), Furman 21 (Slawson 5). Total Fouls_Samford 12, Furman 13. A_1,527 (4,000).

