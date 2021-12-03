Furman 91, Coll. of Charleston 88, OT

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (5-3)
Burnham 1-1 1-1 3, Faye 3-8 1-2 7, Meeks 5-7 1-1 14, Smith 6-9 6-6 24, Underwood 5-12 5-5 15, Ali 5-9 0-0 10, Tucker 1-7 0-0 3, Farrar 5-8 0-0 10, Horton 0-1 0-0 0, Smart 1-1 0-0 2, Lampten 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 32-63 14-17 88.
FURMAN (6-2)
Slawson 9-17 13-18 33, Bothwell 5-11 7-9 19, Foster 2-5 0-0 4, Garrison 1-5 2-2 5, Hunter 8-15 4-4 25, Anderson 1-3 0-2 2, Hien 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 1-4 1, Pegues 0-1 0-0 0, Repass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 27-39 91.
Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 10-24 (Smith 6-9, Meeks 3-3, Tucker 1-4, Horton 0-1, Ali 0-2, Farrar 0-2, Underwood 0-3), Furman 10-29 (Hunter 5-12, Bothwell 2-4, Slawson 2-4, Garrison 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Foster 0-1, Hien 0-1, Pegues 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Meeks, Underwood, Tucker. Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 38 (Underwood 9), Furman 30 (Slawson 13). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 14 (Ali, Tucker 3), Furman 12 (Garrison 4). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 31, Furman 16. A_2,015 (4,000).
