Furman tops College of Charleston 91-88 in OT

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 10:51 pm
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson had a career-high 33 points plus 13 rebounds as Furman edged past College of Charleston 91-88 in overtime on Friday night.

Alex Hunter scored a career-high 25 points for Furman (6-2). Mike Bothwell added 19 points, including a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.

Reyne Smith had 24 points for the Cougars (5-3). Dimitrius Underwood added 15 points and nine rebounds. John Meeks had 14 points.

        Insight by ProPricer: Emily Murphy, former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, former OFPP administrator, discuss what updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021

