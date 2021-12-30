Furman, VMI meet in conference play

Furman (9-5, 1-0) vs. VMI (8-5, 1-0)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SoCon foes meet as Furman faces VMI. Each program is coming off of a victory this past Wednesday. VMI earned an 80-73 win on the road over Wofford, while Furman won easily 81-49 at home against Samford.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on its seniors. Jalen Slawson, Alex Hunter, Mike Bothwell and Conley Garrison have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Paladins points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jake Stephens has had his hand in 45 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. Stephens has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Furman is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent or less. The Paladins are 2-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

TWO STREAKS: Furman has dropped its last three road games, scoring 69 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. VMI has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 47.8.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout VMI defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.2 percent, the 13th-lowest mark in Division I. Furman has allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent through 14 games (ranking the Paladins 291st).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

