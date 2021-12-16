Ga. State battles Toccoa Falls

Toccoa Falls vs. Georgia State (5-4)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State Panthers are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Toccoa Falls. Georgia State lost 79-50 at Mississippi State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kane Williams, Corey Allen, Justin Roberts and Nelson Phillips have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Panthers scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 47 percent over the last five games.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Through nine games, Georgia State’s Kane Williams has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 74.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST TIME: Georgia State scored 105 and came away with a 45-point win over Toccoa Falls when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State went 4-1 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Panthers offense put up 85.6 points per matchup across those five contests.

