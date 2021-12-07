Trending:
Gainey scores 17 to lift Brown over Merrimack 76-56

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 10:54 pm
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jaylan Gainey registered 17 points as Brown routed Merrimack 76-56 on Tuesday night.

Kino Lilly Jr. had 15 points for Brown (8-4), which won its fourth straight game. Paxson Wojcik added 14 points. Tamenang Choh had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jordan Minor had 16 points, six steals and four blocks for the Warriors (4-6). Malik Edmead added 16 points.

