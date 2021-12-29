Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60

GARDNER-WEBB (5-7)

Dufeal 1-3 2-2 4, Reid 5-7 1-1 11, Sears 5-9 2-2 14, Terry 3-10 7-7 14, Z.Williams 7-12 0-0 14, Selden 4-9 0-0 9, D.Williams 3-6 0-0 9, Soumaoro 0-2 0-0 0, L.Williams 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 12-12 77.

GEORGIA (5-7)

Bridges 7-13 3-4 17, Baumann 4-7 1-1 11, Cook 2-10 1-2 5, Oquendo 4-11 4-6 12, Wright 3-9 1-2 7, Abdur-Rahim 1-2 2-2 5, McDowell 0-3 1-2 1, McMillan 0-1 0-0 0, Ridgnal 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 1-2 0-1 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 13-20 60.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 7-22 (D.Williams 3-4, Sears 2-5, Selden 1-3, Terry 1-5, Dufeal 0-1, Soumaoro 0-2, Z.Williams 0-2), Georgia 3-19 (Baumann 2-5, Abdur-Rahim 1-2, McDowell 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, Wright 0-2, Oquendo 0-3, Cook 0-5). Fouled Out_Dufeal. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 32 (Dufeal 11), Georgia 31 (Bridges 7). Assists_Gardner-Webb 16 (Dufeal 6), Georgia 11 (Cook 5). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 16, Georgia 16.

