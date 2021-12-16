Gardner-Webb faces Converse

Converse vs. Gardner-Webb (4-7)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs will be taking on the Valkyries of Division II Converse. Gardner-Webb lost 72-71 at NC Central in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: D’Maurian Williams has averaged 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Kareem Reid is also a primary contributor, with 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.D’MAURIAN FROM DISTANCE: Through 11 games, Gardner-Webb’s D’Maurian Williams has connected on 33.3 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 76.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb went 1-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs put up 68.2 points per matchup across those five games.

