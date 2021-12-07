George Mason 71, Navy 65

NAVY (6-2)
Deaver 1-3 1-2 3, Nelson 3-6 2-2 8, Carter 5-15 6-7 21, G.Summers 6-8 0-0 12, Yoder 1-4 0-0 3, Njoku 3-4 3-4 9, Walker 1-4 1-2 4, Inge 0-2 0-0 0, Roach 1-1 0-0 2, Silva 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-50 13-17 65.
GEORGE MASON (4-5)
Oduro 11-16 8-12 32, Cooper 1-9 2-3 4, Gaines 5-9 1-2 13, Hartwell 2-7 0-0 5, Schwartz 4-8 0-0 9, Frazier 1-2 1-2 4, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, Henry 1-1 0-2 2, B.Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 12-21 71.
Halftime_George Mason 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Navy 8-18 (Carter 5-10, Walker 1-1, Silva 1-3, Yoder 1-3, Nelson 0-1), George Mason 7-20 (Oduro 2-4, Gaines 2-5, Frazier 1-1, Hartwell 1-1, Schwartz 1-3, Gray 0-1, Cooper 0-5). Rebounds_Navy 28 (Nelson 6), George Mason 30 (Gaines 9). Assists_Navy 8 (Deaver 3), George Mason 14 (Oduro, Schwartz 3). Total Fouls_Navy 20, George Mason 13. A_2,845 (10,000).
