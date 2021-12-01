George Mason 75, Florida 71

FLORIDA (6-3)
de Oliveira 2-3 2-2 6, Toonders 1-2 0-1 2, Briggs 7-20 0-0 15, Rickards 3-6 4-4 10, Smith 8-16 1-2 19, Dut 0-3 0-0 0, Merritt 5-9 1-3 12, Broughton 1-2 0-0 2, Farrell 0-2 0-0 0, Rimdal 1-3 0-0 3, Wyche 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-68 8-12 71
GEORGE MASON (6-3)
Lawhorne 7-12 1-2 19, Scott 10-17 5-7 25, Doster 0-0 0-0 0, Jameson 2-5 5-6 10, Wakefield 4-14 5-6 15, Adams 1-3 1-6 3, Ephraim 1-2 0-0 3, Suarez 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 17-27 75
|Florida
|15
|14
|19
|23
|—
|71
|George Mason
|12
|21
|18
|24
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Florida 5-19 (de Oliveira 0-1, Briggs 1-7, Rickards 0-1, Smith 2-4, Merritt 1-1, Broughton 0-1, Farrell 0-2, Rimdal 1-2), George Mason 8-21 (Lawhorne 4-7, Jameson 1-1, Wakefield 2-9, Adams 0-1, Ephraim 1-1, Suarez 0-2). Assists_Florida 12 (Smith 6), George Mason 14 (Adams 6). Fouled Out_Florida Rickards. Rebounds_Florida 40 (Merritt 3-6), George Mason 38 (Scott 3-9). Total Fouls_Florida 22, George Mason 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_769.
