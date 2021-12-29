On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

George scores 17 to carry BYU past Westminster (UT) 65-53

The Associated Press
December 29, 2021 11:43 pm
< a min read
      

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George came off the bench to score 17 points to lead BYU to a 65-53 win over Westminster (UT) on Wednesday night.

Trevin Knell had 11 points for BYU (12-3), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Te’Jon Lucas added 10 points. Hunter Erickson had 10 points.

Lewis Johnson had 13 points for the Griffins. Ryan Bell added 11 points. Brayden Johnson had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|29 XR Collaboration & Training -...
12|30 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

COVID-19 booster shots being administered aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln