George Washington 75, Coppin St. 62

COPPIN ST. (1-11)
Corbett 7-17 1-3 15, Hood 3-6 2-3 9, James 0-0 0-0 0, Tarke 5-9 1-2 13, Zarzuela 6-14 4-4 19, Stokes 1-5 0-0 3, Cardaci 0-5 0-0 0, Titus 1-3 0-0 3, Conteh 0-0 0-0 0, Spurlock 0-0 0-0 0, Steers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 8-12 62.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (2-8)
Lindo 2-6 3-4 8, Brown 2-5 0-1 4, Adams 5-11 0-0 13, Bamisile 11-14 0-0 25, Bishop 3-11 0-0 6, Freeman 4-9 1-2 10, Dean 1-3 2-4 4, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 30-62 6-11 75.
Halftime_George Washington 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 8-29 (Zarzuela 3-10, Tarke 2-4, Hood 1-3, Stokes 1-3, Titus 1-3, Corbett 0-2, Cardaci 0-4), George Washington 9-21 (Bamisile 3-5, Adams 3-7, Samuels 1-1, Freeman 1-2, Lindo 1-4, Bishop 0-2). Rebounds_Coppin St. 29 (Corbett 12), George Washington 37 (Bamisile 10). Assists_Coppin St. 6 (Zarzuela 4), George Washington 17 (Freeman 8). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 13, George Washington 13.
