Georgetown 79, Syracuse 75

SYRACUSE (5-4)
J.Boeheim 5-14 0-1 10, Swider 3-11 3-4 12, Edwards 6-7 0-0 12, B.Boeheim 7-18 0-0 17, Girard 5-13 3-4 15, Anselem 2-3 1-2 5, Torrence 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-68 7-11 75.
GEORGETOWN (5-4)
Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Carey 4-7 6-6 18, Harris 2-6 2-4 7, Mohammed 7-14 8-9 23, Rice 5-15 0-0 15, Holloway 5-7 0-0 10, Beard 0-2 0-0 0, Mutombo 1-2 2-2 4, Billingsley 0-1 0-0 0, Riley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-21 79.
Halftime_Syracuse 44-34. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 8-26 (B.Boeheim 3-7, Swider 3-10, Girard 2-8, J.Boeheim 0-1), Georgetown 11-26 (Rice 5-15, Carey 4-7, Mohammed 1-1, Harris 1-2, Beard 0-1). Rebounds_Syracuse 28 (Edwards 8), Georgetown 32 (Mohammed 13). Assists_Syracuse 20 (Girard 7), Georgetown 20 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 15, Georgetown 11.
