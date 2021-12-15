Georgetown 85, Howard 73

HOWARD (5-5)

Brumant 2-7 4-7 8, Settle 1-8 7-8 9, Bibbs 7-12 0-2 16, Foster 9-19 1-2 26, Hawkins 5-13 0-0 11, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Richmond 0-1 0-0 0, Green 1-1 0-0 3, B.Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 12-19 73.

GEORGETOWN (6-4)

Holloway 5-7 5-6 15, Wilson 6-6 1-2 13, Carey 4-7 2-3 14, D.Harris 5-17 0-1 10, Mohammed 2-6 0-0 4, Beard 7-9 6-10 23, Mutombo 3-5 0-1 6, Azinge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 14-23 85.

Halftime_Georgetown 46-39. 3-Point Goals_Howard 11-25 (Foster 7-12, Bibbs 2-5, Green 1-1, Hawkins 1-5, Settle 0-2), Georgetown 7-16 (Carey 4-7, Beard 3-4, Holloway 0-1, D.Harris 0-4). Fouled Out_Holloway, Mohammed. Rebounds_Howard 26 (Foster 8), Georgetown 38 (Wilson, Carey 8). Assists_Howard 15 (Hawkins 5), Georgetown 16 (D.Harris 7). Total Fouls_Howard 18, Georgetown 19. A_4,154 (20,356).

