Georgia 82, No. 18 Memphis 79

December 1, 2021 9:40 pm
MEMPHIS (5-1)

Bates 5-11 1-1 11, Williams 5-10 1-1 11, Duren 5-7 0-0 10, Nolley 5-16 5-7 17, Quinones 3-8 3-4 12, Lomax 5-6 2-2 14, Timberlake 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Hardaway 0-0 0-0 0, Minott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 14-17 79.

GEORGIA (3-5)

Bridges 3-5 4-6 10, Ingram 3-9 3-4 10, Etter 0-1 4-4 4, Oquendo 9-13 4-5 24, Wright 5-12 6-7 17, Abdur-Rahim 4-8 4-7 15, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Baumann 0-1 2-2 2, Ridgnal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 27-35 82.

Halftime_Memphis 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 7-20 (Quinones 3-7, Lomax 2-2, Nolley 2-6, Harris 0-1, Williams 0-1, Bates 0-3), Georgia 7-20 (Abdur-Rahim 3-6, Oquendo 2-6, Wright 1-2, Ingram 1-3, Baumann 0-1, Etter 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams, Duren. Rebounds_Memphis 32 (Williams 8), Georgia 26 (Ingram, Wright 6). Assists_Memphis 15 (Quinones 5), Georgia 11 (Wright 4). Total Fouls_Memphis 24, Georgia 15.

