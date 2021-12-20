Georgia 85, W. Carolina 79

W. CAROLINA (6-6)

Petrakis 4-7 0-0 11, Bacote 0-7 0-0 0, Robinson 5-14 2-3 14, Woolbright 6-10 0-2 12, Harris 1-6 0-0 3, McCray 7-12 3-3 20, Price 5-9 0-3 13, Banks 0-6 0-0 0, Gilmore 3-3 0-0 6, Massey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-74 5-11 79.

GEORGIA (5-6)

Bridges 5-7 7-10 17, Baumann 2-8 0-0 6, Cook 5-8 1-2 13, Etter 4-8 1-3 9, Oquendo 6-13 7-7 21, Abdur-Rahim 4-10 0-0 9, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Ridgnal 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 29-65 18-24 85.

Halftime_Georgia 35-33. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 12-46 (Price 3-5, Petrakis 3-6, McCray 3-8, Robinson 2-11, Harris 1-5, Banks 0-5, Bacote 0-6), Georgia 9-26 (Cook 2-4, Ridgnal 2-4, Oquendo 2-5, Baumann 2-6, Abdur-Rahim 1-3, Etter 0-2, Wright 0-2). Fouled Out_McCray. Rebounds_W. Carolina 36 (Harris, McCray 8), Georgia 43 (Baumann 11). Assists_W. Carolina 16 (McCray 5), Georgia 20 (Cook 12). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 19, Georgia 7. A_7,271 (10,523).

