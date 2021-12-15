Georgia Southern 69, Campbell 66

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (6-4)

Savrasov 2-6 0-0 4, Brown 6-12 0-0 16, Cobbs 3-6 4-4 10, McCadden 6-9 4-8 17, Juozapaitis 2-5 2-2 8, Bryant 1-6 0-0 3, Weatherford 1-2 0-2 2, Toyambi 3-4 1-2 7, Curry 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 11-18 69.

CAMPBELL (7-3)

Carralero 7-12 1-2 16, Clemons 1-5 4-4 6, McCullough 3-9 0-1 9, Whitfield 6-13 0-0 14, Henderson 4-12 2-2 11, Thompson 4-7 0-0 10, Stajcic 0-0 0-0 0, Mokseckas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-9 66.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 8-24 (Brown 4-9, Juozapaitis 2-5, McCadden 1-2, Bryant 1-5, Cobbs 0-1, Savrasov 0-1, Weatherford 0-1), Campbell 9-23 (McCullough 3-8, Thompson 2-4, Whitfield 2-6, Carralero 1-2, Henderson 1-3). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 34 (McCadden 8), Campbell 30 (Carralero 8). Assists_Georgia Southern 11 (McCadden 3), Campbell 10 (Whitfield 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 14, Campbell 17. A_1,360 (3,095).

