Georgia Southern 85, Carver 43

CARVER (0-11)
B.Scott 1-7 0-0 3, Auguste 2-8 0-0 4, Coley 2-2 0-1 4, D.Scott 6-14 0-0 14, Sims 2-6 2-2 6, Ferrell 4-15 0-0 10, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Gary 1-1 0-0 2, Mayuen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 2-3 43.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (5-3)
Savrasov 11-13 0-0 22, Toyambi 4-5 1-2 9, Brown 7-11 0-0 15, Cobbs 1-3 0-0 2, McCadden 3-4 0-0 6, Bryant 6-9 0-0 15, Juozapaitis 2-5 0-0 5, Weatherford 0-2 0-0 0, Curry 3-6 2-5 8, Harris 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-60 3-7 85.
Halftime_Georgia Southern 47-18. 3-Point Goals_Carver 5-20 (D.Scott 2-5, Ferrell 2-7, B.Scott 1-4, Knight 0-1, Auguste 0-3), Georgia Southern 6-15 (Bryant 3-5, Harris 1-2, Juozapaitis 1-2, Brown 1-3, McCadden 0-1, Savrasov 0-1, Weatherford 0-1). Rebounds_Carver 15 (B.Scott, Coley, D.Scott 3), Georgia Southern 40 (Curry 10). Assists_Carver 9 (D.Scott 3), Georgia Southern 21 (Bryant 6). Total Fouls_Carver 8, Georgia Southern 6. A_1,106 (3,897).
