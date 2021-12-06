Georgia St. 80, Voorhees 51

VOORHEES (0-0)
Davis 5-11 0-0 12, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0, Buie 3-8 0-0 6, Rosario 2-8 2-2 6, Williamsonbey 0-4 0-0 0, Blue 1-3 0-0 2, Ford 3-5 0-0 7, Spells 2-3 0-2 4, Lewis 3-6 0-0 8, Windom 1-2 0-0 3, Fleetion 0-0 1-2 1, Cuffee 0-4 0-0 0, McCant 0-0 0-0 0, White 1-2 0-0 2, Murray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 3-6 51.
GEORGIA ST. (4-3)
Thomas 6-10 0-0 12, Allen 4-13 0-0 11, Phillips 2-5 0-0 5, Roberts 4-13 2-2 11, Williams 4-5 0-0 9, Johnson 4-6 0-0 10, Cylce 1-4 0-0 2, Hudson 5-8 0-0 10, Rawls 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 1-2 0-5 2, Brooks 1-1 0-0 2, Ma 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 1-4 2-3 4, Stubbs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-78 4-10 80.
Halftime_Georgia St. 43-28. 3-Point Goals_Voorhees 6-15 (Davis 2-3, Lewis 2-3, Ford 1-2, Windom 1-2, Buie 0-1, Rosario 0-1, Williamsonbey 0-1, Cuffee 0-2), Georgia St. 8-29 (Allen 3-8, Johnson 2-3, Williams 1-2, Phillips 1-3, Roberts 1-6, Rawls 0-1, Stubbs 0-1, Moore 0-2, Ma 0-3). Rebounds_Voorhees 29 (Davis 6), Georgia St. 50 (Allen 13). Assists_Voorhees 10 (Davis 3), Georgia St. 25 (Allen 8). Total Fouls_Voorhees 16, Georgia St. 7. A_913 (3,854).
