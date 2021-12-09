Georgia Tech 57, No. 3 UConn 44

UCONN (5-2)
Edwards 0-5 0-0 0, Juhasz 1-5 0-1 2, Nelson-Ododa 5-11 2-2 12, Westbrook 4-10 2-4 11, Williams 6-19 0-0 13, DeBerry 1-2 2-2 4, Ducharme 1-5 0-0 2, McLean 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 6-9 44
GEORGIA TECH (7-2)
Cubaj 2-7 1-4 5, Strautmane 4-12 0-0 8, Hermosa 6-13 1-2 13, Lahtinen 4-12 5-8 15, Love 4-9 1-2 10, Bates 2-3 0-0 6, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 8-16 57
|UConn
|9
|19
|11
|5
|—
|44
|Georgia Tech
|13
|15
|11
|18
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_UConn 2-15 (Westbrook 1-4, Williams 1-8, Ducharme 0-3), Georgia Tech 5-18 (Cubaj 0-1, Strautmane 0-6, Lahtinen 2-5, Love 1-2, Bates 2-3, Carter 0-1). Assists_UConn 11 (Westbrook 6), Georgia Tech 15 (Cubaj 7). Fouled Out_UConn Westbrook. Rebounds_UConn 37 (Team 3-4), Georgia Tech 37 (Strautmane 3-7). Total Fouls_UConn 16, Georgia Tech 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,587.
