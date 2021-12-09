Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Georgia Tech 57, No. 3 UConn 44

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

UCONN (5-2)

Edwards 0-5 0-0 0, Juhasz 1-5 0-1 2, Nelson-Ododa 5-11 2-2 12, Westbrook 4-10 2-4 11, Williams 6-19 0-0 13, DeBerry 1-2 2-2 4, Ducharme 1-5 0-0 2, McLean 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 6-9 44

GEORGIA TECH (7-2)

Cubaj 2-7 1-4 5, Strautmane 4-12 0-0 8, Hermosa 6-13 1-2 13, Lahtinen 4-12 5-8 15, Love 4-9 1-2 10, Bates 2-3 0-0 6, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 8-16 57

UConn 9 19 11 5 44
Georgia Tech 13 15 11 18 57

3-Point Goals_UConn 2-15 (Westbrook 1-4, Williams 1-8, Ducharme 0-3), Georgia Tech 5-18 (Cubaj 0-1, Strautmane 0-6, Lahtinen 2-5, Love 1-2, Bates 2-3, Carter 0-1). Assists_UConn 11 (Westbrook 6), Georgia Tech 15 (Cubaj 7). Fouled Out_UConn Westbrook. Rebounds_UConn 37 (Team 3-4), Georgia Tech 37 (Strautmane 3-7). Total Fouls_UConn 16, Georgia Tech 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,587.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding