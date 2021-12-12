Georgia Tech 63, Furman 36

FURMAN (5-6)
Hodges 2-13 1-1 5, van Rij 2-3 1-2 5, James 2-12 0-0 6, Koilia 0-0 1-2 1, Walters 5-11 1-2 15, Boone 0-2 0-0 0, Grier 0-1 0-0 0, Henley 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Outten 2-4 0-0 4, Session 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-53 4-7 36
GEORGIA TECH (8-2)
Cubaj 2-5 1-2 5, Strautmane 7-15 0-0 20, Hermosa 0-2 1-2 1, Lahtinen 1-5 0-3 2, Love 3-8 0-0 6, Wone Aranaz 0-1 0-0 0, Bates 4-9 0-0 12, Bulane 1-4 0-0 3, Carter 4-12 6-9 14, Harrison 0-0 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 8-18 63
|Furman
|8
|12
|5
|11
|—
|36
|Georgia Tech
|13
|16
|23
|11
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_Furman 6-22 (Hodges 0-4, James 2-8, Walters 4-7, Boone 0-2, Henley 0-1), Georgia Tech 11-33 (Cubaj 0-1, Strautmane 6-12, Lahtinen 0-3, Love 0-2, Bates 4-8, Bulane 1-3, Carter 0-4). Assists_Furman 8 (Walters 2), Georgia Tech 18 (Cubaj 6). Fouled Out_Furman Hodges, Walters. Rebounds_Furman 36 (Team 3-5), Georgia Tech 46 (Cubaj 5-14). Total Fouls_Furman 18, Georgia Tech 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,574.
