Georgia Tech 72, Georgia St. 62, OT

GEORGIA ST. (6-4)

Hudson 4-5 0-0 8, Thomas 3-14 2-3 8, Allen 5-17 1-2 15, Phillips 4-8 1-3 11, Williams 2-11 9-9 13, Roberts 0-7 2-2 2, Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, Cylce 1-2 0-0 2, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-71 15-19 62.

GEORGIA TECH (6-5)

Howard 0-0 0-0 0, K.Moore 3-7 5-6 11, Devoe 2-11 3-6 8, Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Usher 8-14 9-10 30, Sturdivant 4-9 2-2 12, Kelly 1-5 0-0 3, Meka 0-2 0-0 0, Gigiberia 1-1 0-0 2, Maxwell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 19-24 72.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Georgia St. 7-22 (Allen 4-11, Phillips 2-5, Johnson 1-4, Roberts 0-1, Williams 0-1), Georgia Tech 9-22 (Usher 5-6, Sturdivant 2-4, Kelly 1-3, Devoe 1-8, Maxwell 0-1). Fouled Out_Hudson, Phillips, Devoe. Rebounds_Georgia St. 29 (Thomas 8), Georgia Tech 49 (Usher 11). Assists_Georgia St. 11 (Johnson 4), Georgia Tech 11 (Devoe 3). Total Fouls_Georgia St. 20, Georgia Tech 19.

