Georgia Tech shuts down No. 3 UConn without Bueckers, 57-44

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 10:02 pm
1 min read
      

Georgia Tech shut down No. 3 UConn in its first game since an injury to reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, defeating the Huskies 57-44 in a defensive slugfest Thursday night.

With both teams struggling to muster offense, the game was tied at halftime (28-28) and at the end of the third quarter (39-39).

But Georgia Tech (7-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter before a raucous crowd of 4,578 — the sixth-largest in school history — to snap UConn’s 240-game winning streak against unranked opponents.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 15 points and Nerea Hermosa chipped in with 13 points for the Yellow Jackets.

The Huskies (5-2) were held to a single free throw in the fourth until Evina Westbrook finally knocked down a shot with 1:18 remaining.

Christyn Williams led UConn with 13 points.

NO. 10 INDIANA 91, FAIRFIELD 58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 23 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots, and Indiana dominated Fairfield.

The Hoosiers (7-2) went on a 23-0 run in the first quarter and finished with a season high in points.

Aleksa Gulbe scored 21 points and Grace Berger added 19 for Indiana.

Sydney Lowery scored 16 points for Fairfield (3-5).

DEPAUL 95, NO. 14 KENTUCKY 85

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Deja Church had 20 points, Anessah Morrow added 18 points with 17 rebounds and DePaul topped Kentucky for its fourth straight win.

The Blue Demons (8-2) shot 53% in the second half, including 56% in the fourth quarter.

Darrione Rogers had 17 points and nine boards, Sonya Morris scored 13 points and Lexi Held had 10 as all five DePaul starters shot 50% or better.

Robin Benton had 22 points while Jada Walker and Treasure Hunt each added 18 for Kentucky (6-2), which had won its previous four games.

___

