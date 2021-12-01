Trending:
Golden scores 21 to carry Richmond over Wofford 73-64

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Grant Golden had 21 points as Richmond beat Wofford 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Jacob Gilyard had 13 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (4-4).

B.J. Mack had 15 points for the Terriers (5-3). Sam Godwin added 14 points. Ryan Larson had 12 points.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

