Grambling St. hopes to end skid vs S. Illinois

Grambling State (3-9) vs. Southern Illinois (7-5)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Southern Illinois. Grambling State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Southern Illinois lost 64-52 to San Francisco on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Grambling State’s Cameron Christon, Danya Kingsby and Prince Moss have combined to score 44 percent of all Tigers points this season.ACCURATE AJ: AJ Taylor has connected on 28.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Grambling State is 0-9 when it allows at least 70 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK STATS: Grambling State has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 57.5 points and allowing 82.4 points during those contests. Southern Illinois has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71.2 points while giving up 53.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Illinois defense has allowed only 58.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Salukis 21st among Division I teams. The Grambling State offense has averaged 61.6 points through 12 games (ranked 267th, nationally).

