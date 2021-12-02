Trending:
Grand Canyon 74, UTSA 71

December 2, 2021 11:20 pm
UTSA (5-4)

Alley 7-15 8-10 24, Germany 7-16 3-3 18, Deing 5-13 0-0 11, Ivy-Curry 3-13 0-0 8, Sabally 2-2 0-0 4, Czumbel 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-1 2-2 2, Aleu 1-3 2-2 4, Ford 0-2 0-0 0, Farmer 0-3 0-0 0, Bofinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 15-17 71.

GRAND CANYON (7-1)

McGlothan 5-8 0-0 13, Ouedraogo 0-0 0-1 0, Blacksher 9-18 3-6 25, Miller-Moore 4-5 1-3 9, Woods 4-10 3-5 13, Zdor 2-5 1-4 5, Cherry 1-6 1-1 3, McMillian 2-5 0-0 6, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 9-20 74.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 34-29. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 6-23 (Alley 2-5, Ivy-Curry 2-8, Germany 1-2, Deing 1-6, Farmer 0-1, Ford 0-1), Grand Canyon 11-28 (Blacksher 4-7, McGlothan 3-4, McMillian 2-4, Woods 2-6, Lloyd 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-1, Cherry 0-5). Rebounds_UTSA 44 (Alley 11), Grand Canyon 30 (McGlothan 7). Assists_UTSA 8 (Ivy-Curry, Czumbel, Tucker 2), Grand Canyon 15 (Blacksher 7). Total Fouls_UTSA 22, Grand Canyon 16. A_6,844 (7,000).

