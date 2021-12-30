Grand Canyon 80, Chicago St. 63

CHICAGO ST. (4-10)

Bayi Ba Mandeng 2-5 0-0 4, Rushin 6-12 4-6 16, Betson 2-11 3-4 7, Chukwukelu 1-4 0-0 2, Corbett 3-3 0-0 7, Dibba 6-9 8-11 21, Harris 3-8 0-0 6, Blount 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 15-21 63.

GRAND CANYON (11-2)

McGlothan 6-9 5-7 17, Ouedraogo 1-4 2-4 4, Blacksher 8-15 3-6 24, McMillian 3-8 2-2 8, Miller-Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Cherry 3-10 0-1 7, Zdor 5-6 0-0 10, Stone 1-2 0-0 3, Ellis 2-3 1-3 7, Blackmon 0-5 0-0 0, Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 13-23 80.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 2-13 (Corbett 1-1, Dibba 1-2, Bayi Ba Mandeng 0-1, Rushin 0-1, Betson 0-2, Chukwukelu 0-3, Harris 0-3), Grand Canyon 9-26 (Blacksher 5-7, Ellis 2-3, Stone 1-2, Cherry 1-5, McGlothan 0-2, McMillian 0-3, Blackmon 0-4). Fouled Out_Bayi Ba Mandeng. Rebounds_Chicago St. 28 (Rushin 9), Grand Canyon 37 (Ouedraogo 7). Assists_Chicago St. 2 (Rushin, Betson 1), Grand Canyon 14 (Blacksher, Cherry 4). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 23, Grand Canyon 19. A_6,817 (7,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.