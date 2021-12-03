Grand Canyon puts streak on line vs MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (0-5) vs. Grand Canyon (7-1)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it battles Mississippi Valley State. Mississippi Valley State is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Grand Canyon is coming off a 74-71 home win against UTSA on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: Grand Canyon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Holland Woods, Gabe McGlothan, Sean Miller-Moore and Taeshon Cherry have combined to account for 47 percent of all Antelopes scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 66 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jovan Blacksher Jr. has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Grand Canyon field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has scored 55.8 points per game and allowed 86.8 over its five-game road losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Delta Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Antelopes. Grand Canyon has 45 assists on 80 field goals (56.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 31 of 52 field goals (59.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.9 percent this year. That rate is the fifth-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Mississippi Valley State stands at just 25.8 percent (ranked 260th).

