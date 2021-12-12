Green Bay 63, Wisconsin 53

GREEN BAY (5-4)
Blackburn 1-5 1-2 3, Genke 0-1 0-0 0, Oskey 4-10 5-6 14, Pingel 1-3 3-3 5, Schiltz 3-6 0-0 8, Hartwig 3-6 0-0 6, Levy 2-9 0-0 6, Butler 3-7 1-2 9, Kondrakiewicz 1-2 2-2 4, Schreiber 3-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 12-15 63
WISCONSIN (2-9)
Stapleton 1-4 2-2 4, Ellew 8-19 0-0 21, Nelson 1-4 0-0 3, Pospisilova 5-12 2-4 14, Schramek 3-8 3-4 11, Stauffacher 0-1 0-0 0, Douglass 0-0 0-0 0, Duckett 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-48 7-10 53
|Green Bay
|23
|9
|15
|16
|—
|63
|Wisconsin
|11
|10
|15
|17
|—
|53
3-Point Goals_Green Bay 9-25 (Genke 0-1, Oskey 1-5, Pingel 0-1, Schiltz 2-4, Levy 2-7, Butler 2-4, Schreiber 2-3), Wisconsin 10-23 (Ellew 5-12, Nelson 1-2, Pospisilova 2-5, Schramek 2-3, Stauffacher 0-1). Assists_Green Bay 16 (Oskey 3), Wisconsin 11 (Pospisilova 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Green Bay 32 (Schreiber 3-9), Wisconsin 37 (Schramek 4-7). Total Fouls_Green Bay 15, Wisconsin 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,906.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments