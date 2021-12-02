Green Bay 70, Robert Morris 58

ROBERT MORRIS (0-6)
Spear 1-9 3-4 5, Winston 6-10 1-2 16, Cheeks 3-8 1-2 8, Dunn 4-9 8-9 17, J.Williams 2-4 2-2 7, Farris 2-4 0-0 5, Mayers 0-2 0-0 0, Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 15-19 58.
GREEN BAY (2-5)
Ansong 11-15 1-1 23, Meyer 1-2 0-0 2, Ivory 3-9 4-5 11, Kellogg 4-6 2-2 10, Stieber 2-5 0-0 6, Kirciman 4-8 0-0 9, Tucker 2-7 0-0 4, Claflin 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 0-3 2-3 2, Listau 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-56 9-11 70.
Halftime_Green Bay 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 7-13 (Winston 3-5, Cheeks 1-1, Farris 1-1, J.Williams 1-2, Dunn 1-3, Spear 0-1), Green Bay 5-18 (Stieber 2-5, Listau 1-1, Kirciman 1-2, Ivory 1-4, Ansong 0-1, McGee 0-2, Tucker 0-3). Rebounds_Robert Morris 25 (Cheeks 7), Green Bay 29 (Ivory 7). Assists_Robert Morris 10 (Dunn 4), Green Bay 20 (Stieber 6). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 10, Green Bay 13. A_1,989 (9,729).
