Green scores 18 to lead UCF past North Carolina A&T 83-68

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 4:17 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. registered 18 points as Central Florida defeated North Carolina A&T 83-68 on Saturday.

Isaiah Adams had 13 points for the Knights (6-2). Brandon Mahan added 11 points, while Darius Perry handed out six assists.

Demetric Horton had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (3-8). Jeremy Robinson added 11 points, while David Beatty scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments

