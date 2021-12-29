Greene lifts Stony Brook over Farmingdale State 87-57

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tykei Greene had a season-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Stony Brook routed Farmingdale State 87-57 on Wednesday night.

Jahlil Jenkins had 15 points and six steals for Stony Brook (8-5). Jaden Sayles added 13 points, and Omar Habwe had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Aaron Davis had 14 points for the Rams. Nick Hurowitz added 11 points.

___

___

